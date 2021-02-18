Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Pucovski to have shoulder surgery, out for up to six months

Australia test opener Will Pucovski is to have surgery on his right shoulder and is likely to be sidelined for up to six months, his domestic side Victoria said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:18 IST
Cricket-Australia's Pucovski to have shoulder surgery, out for up to six months

Australia test opener Will Pucovski is to have surgery on his right shoulder and is likely to be sidelined for up to six months, his domestic side Victoria said on Thursday. Pucovski sustained the injury on his test debut against India in Sydney last month when diving for a ball in the field. He had also missed the first two tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists.

The 23-year-old trained with Victoria before the resumption of the Sheffield Shield season but experienced some soreness after batting in the nets last week. After consulting medical experts, Pucovski will now undergo reconstructive surgery on his shoulder and miss the rest of the domestic season.

"The medical advice is this is the best way forward for Will to prepare him for the 2021-22 season," Cricket Victoria's general manager of cricket Shaun Graf said in a statement. "We'll work closely with Will throughout his rehabilitation and look forward to seeing him back playing for Victoria and Australia later this year."

The timing of the surgery should allow Pucovski to fully recover ahead of the home Ashes series against England, which is scheduled to begin in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India PC mkt clocks 27% growth in Q4 to 2.9mn units: IDC

The PC market in India continued its growth momentum registering 27 per cent growth in shipment at 2.9 million units in the December 2020 quarter from 2.3 million units in the year-ago period, as per research firm IDC.However, the market - ...

Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK trade body says

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants behaving like a school yard bully, the head of the UKs news media trade group said. News Media Associatio...

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh....

FIL Industries bags CII cold chain award

Jammu and Kashmir-based FIL industries has been conferred a national award by the CII in the category of backward integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards, the company said on Thursday.FIL group is a diversified business organisation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021