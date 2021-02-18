IPL 2021 Auction: Was expecting more money would be spent in getting Steve Smith, says Kaif

Former India batsman and assistant coach of Delhi Capitals Mohammad Kaif was surprised after his side bought Australian batsman Steve Smith for 2.2 crores. Smith was on Thursday picked by Delhi Capitals in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB and Delhi Capitals both showed interest in Smith, and in the end, the former Australia skipper was picked up by Delhi for Rs 2.2 crore. Earlier, Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals prior to the mini-auction.

Kaif said he was expecting that Delhi Capitals would have to spend more money in order to buy Smith. The former India batsman was happy to have the Australian batting mainstay and he made it clear that Smith would be straight away included in Delhi Capitals playing XI. "Very happy to have Steve Smith. We were expecting that we would have to spend more money on him. Smith, we all know he has been fantastic for Australia. Last IPL he didn't do well maybe that's why a lot of franchises didn't go after him but we know he brings lots of value," said Kaif during the virtual press conference at the IPL auction.

"Any foreign experienced player in the squad helps a lot and you should also have a backup option. And we will find ways to have in the playing XI straight away," he added. Delhi Capitals also picked Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran for Rs 1 crore and 5.25 crore respectively.

In the IPL players' auction on Thursday, Chris Morris became the most expensive foreign player in the history as he purchased for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Richardson was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore. Also, Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of Rs 20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings. (ANI)

