Sports News Roundup: Schwazer says doping verdict better than gold, hints at Tokyo; Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title and more

Seeded second at Melbourne Park, the pair won their maiden major at the 2019 U.S. Open and the victory at the Rod Laver Arena was their fifth title overall.

Updated: 19-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Schwazer says doping verdict better than gold, hints at Tokyo; Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japan PM: all G7 leaders support Japan's plan to hold Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that all Group of Seven leaders expressed their support for Japan's plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Suga made the comment to reporters after a virtual G7 meeting held on Friday.

Olympics: Russia to compete under ROC acronym in Tokyo as part of doping sanctions

Russian athletes will compete under the acronym ROC at the Tokyo Olympics this year, as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The full name of the Russian Olympic Committee could not be used and team flags would bear the logo of the committee, it said.

Schwazer says doping verdict better than gold, hints at Tokyo

Banned Italian former Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer indicated on Friday he had not completely given up on competing at the Tokyo Games after a court dismissed a doping case against him. The 36-year-old said the judge's ruling had been the best day of his sporting career. The court in Bolzano found it "highly likely" Schwazer's urine samples were tampered with in 2016 to produce a positive test, Italy's Ansa news agency reported on Thursday.

Reports: Mets, RHP Taijuan Walker agree to $20M deal

Right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday. According to multiple reports, Walker's deal includes a third-year option. Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne

After suffering an early exit at the Australian Open, Russia's Daria Kasatkina made the most of another opportunity to shine at Melbourne Park by winning the Phillip Island Trophy on Friday. The tournament, a WTA 250 event, was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the season-opening major a chance to boost their match fitness following a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka

Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Australian Open final. While some of those in hard quarantine complained about not being able to train before the Grand Slam, Brady likened it to a long decompression session that probably helped her bulldoze through the draw against better-prepared players.

Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday. The rangy Medvedev wrapped the Greek fifth seed in a blanket of pressure at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, capturing his 20th successive victory and 12th straight over top 10 opponents to earn a shot at ending Djokovic's dynasty in Sunday's decider.

Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title

World number one Ash Barty, who exited the Australian Open with a quarter-final defeat, has taken a wild card to defend her title at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide next week, organisers said on Friday. The 24-year-old Australian will be the top seed at the $535,530 event, scheduled to be held from Feb. 22-27, at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.

Double high jump world champion Vlasic retires

Croatia's double high jump world champion and Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic announced her retirement on Friday after a prolonged battle with injuries. Vlasic made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old in 2000. She underwent surgery on a thyroid condition five years later but bounced back to claim the silver medal in Beijing in 2008 and bronze in Rio in 2016.

Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title

Seeded second at Melbourne Park, the pair won their maiden major at the 2019 U.S. Open and the victory at the Rod Laver Arena was their fifth title overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

