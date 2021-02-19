Left Menu

Rugby-France's Dupont set to miss Scotland game after positive COVID-19 test

Scrumhalf and star player Antoine Dupont looked set to miss France's Six Nations game against Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad had been tested and so far 11 had been negative, with Dupont the only one to return a positive test, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement. The other results were not yet known.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:45 IST
Rugby-France's Dupont set to miss Scotland game after positive COVID-19 test
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Scrumhalf and star player Antoine Dupont looked set to miss France's Six Nations game against Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad had been tested and so far 11 had been negative, with Dupont the only one to return a positive test, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement.

The other results were not yet known. France play Scotland at the Stade de France on Feb. 28.

The FFR said that Dupont did not show any symptoms but he would be "isolated, in accordance with the sanitary protocol". Health minister Olivier Veran announced on Thursday that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 would need to isolate for 10 days, instead of seven previously, as France looks to contain the emergence of a variant that first appeared in Britain.

The FFR had ordered further tests on the squad after saying on Tuesday that head coach Fabien Galthie, forwards coach William Servat and another staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All the players were negative on Tuesday but there were concerns about Dupont, who spent time in close contact with Galthie at an awards ceremony broadcast online on Monday, with neither of them wearing a mask.

Dupont, 24, was named player of the championship after last year's Six Nations, when France finished in second place. Les Bleus lead the standings after two wins from two games, with Dupont setting up four tries in the opening match against Italy.

They have not won the Six Nations since 2010, the year of their last Grand Slam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, adding there had been no decision yet on the future of U.S. troops in the country. I urge all parties to choose the path tow...

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets, Lockheed executive says

Lockheed Martin co, the United States largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday.Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheeds Aeronauti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021