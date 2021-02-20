Left Menu

Bengaluru, Goa clash as ISL playoffs race heats up

They have been scoring late goals which we have to be careful about, Moosa added.Meanwhile, Goa will hope to build on the momentum after their victory over Odisha that saw them ending up on the winning side following six straight draws.The Gaurs are in a tense race for the playoffs, sharing the same number of points with Hyderabad and NorthEast with two rounds to go.However, one major concern for them has been their defense which has failed to record a clean sheet in seven games.

PTI | Fatroda | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:28 IST
Bengaluru, Goa clash as ISL playoffs race heats up
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Their playoff chances hanging in balance, Bengaluru FC will take on formidable FC Goa in a must-win Indian Super League (ISL) game here on Sunday.

Bengaluru is five points adrift of the top four but still have a slim chance of getting there, should they win their remaining matches and see their playoff rivals drop points.

Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa insisted they are not putting much pressure on themselves.

''We are not taking too much pressure (about qualifying for the top four),'' he said. ''A victory will take us close and give us that chance to be in the playoffs. not to forget that just being desperate for a win will spoil our plan. We want to be calm and focused and just play our game.'' BFC will not have it easy as they face one of the most potent attacks in the league. Sixteen of Goa's 26 goals have come in the second half. Furthermore, the Gaurs have scored 10 goals in the last 15 minutes, the most by any team.

''They keep the ball well, they are good in possession. It will not be easy for us. They have been scoring late goals which we have to be careful about,'' Moosa added.

Meanwhile, Goa will hope to build on the momentum after their victory over Odisha that saw them ending up on the winning side following six straight draws.

The Gaurs are in a tense race for the playoffs, sharing the same number of points with Hyderabad and NorthEast with two rounds to go.

However, one major concern for them has been their defense which has failed to record a clean sheet in seven games. And anything less than a victory on Sunday could see them lose their top-four place. With both sides desperate for a win, Goa coach Juan Ferrando knows a lot is at stake.

''It will be a difficult game because for them and us. It's important to get the three points,'' Ferrando said. ''With three points we have more opportunities to reach the playoffs and Bengaluru needs six points in their last two games. It will be a good game because both of us have the same mentality. It will be an emotional game.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021