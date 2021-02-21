Left Menu

Rugby-Woodward hails All Black great Carter but rates Wilkinson as best No.10 ever

Former British and Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has described New Zealand's Dan Carter as the greatest attacking number 10 he has seen - but still rates Jonny Wilkinson ahead of him as the most complete flyhalf.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 08:21 IST
Rugby-Woodward hails All Black great Carter but rates Wilkinson as best No.10 ever

Former British and Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has described New Zealand's Dan Carter as the greatest attacking number 10 he has seen - but still rates Jonny Wilkinson ahead of him as the most complete flyhalf. Two-time World Cup winner Carter announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday, finishing as the highest point scorer in test rugby history with 1,598 - more than 350 clear of England's Wilkinson.

Woodward, who coached England to the 2003 World Cup title, said he had often been asked who was a better number 10 - Carter or Wilkinson. "It's almost an impossible choice. They were, by some distance, the two pre-eminent fly-halves of their era – both incidentally natural left-footers," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

"I would score Jonny and Dan about equal as the best goalkickers we have seen, Dan was the best attacking 10 I ever saw while Jonny was far and away the best defensive 10 I ever witnessed. "If I was forced into a corner I would go with Jonny. Just. I was lucky enough to coach him for six years and knew his game intimately. With Dan I just admired from afar."

Woodward led the Lions on the tour of New Zealand in 2005 where he said Carter announced himself as a "truly world class talent". In the second test, Carter scored two tries, four conversions and five penalties to seal the series for the All Blacks.

"His 33 points in the second test at Wellington, including two brilliant tries, was off the Richter scale and possibly the best individual performance I have ever witnessed at test level. The Perfect 10," Woodward said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voting underway for polls to 6 municipal corporations in Guj

Elections to six municipalcorporations in Gujarat are being held on Sunday amid tightsecurity and adherence to COVID-19 norms.People started queuing up outside polling booths soonafter the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the si...

Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nations vaccination programme a massive step that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are...

U'khand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site

Two more bodies were recovered from the flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, taking the death toll in the calamity in Uttarakhand to 67 even as search operations continued there for the 15th day on Sunday.Three bodies had bee...

UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission UGC finalising a draft for the regulations of these programmes.However, a final d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021