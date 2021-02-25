Left Menu

Soccer-Sky says TIM-DAZN Serie A accord may harm competition

Sky expressed concerns in a letter to Italy's top soccer league on Thursday that an accord between Telecom Italia and DAZN Group over potential rights to screen Serie A matches for the next three seasons may harm competition.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:54 IST
Soccer-Sky says TIM-DAZN Serie A accord may harm competition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sky expressed concerns in a letter to Italy's top soccer league on Thursday that an accord between Telecom Italia and DAZN Group over potential rights to screen Serie A matches for the next three seasons may harm competition. Sports streaming service DAZN and pay-TV provider SKY are vying to win Serie A rights for the next three seasons, with DAZN leading the race, sources have said.

Sources said earlier this week Telecom Italia (TIM) had agreed to team up with DAZN were the streaming app to secure the rights. TIM will cover more than 40% of yearly payments for the rights, in addition to providing commercial and technological support, the sources said.

TIM confirmed it had agreed to extend its existing distribution accord with DAZN and amend its financial terms to become its main pay-TV partner in Italy if DAZN won the Serie A tender. Sky objected to TIM receiving preferential treatment in distributing DAZN's content despite the fact TIM is the incumbent in the Italian market, especially for broadband services.

"Such a distribution accord may potentially generate competition issues," Sky said in a letter of which Reuters obtained a copy. "In the interest of millions of Italian football fans, we believe it's extremely important Serie A matches are distributed across all platforms and the broadest number of devices possible," it added.

Telecom Italia and Serie A declined to comment. DAZN was not immediately available for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft, Amadeus form strategic partnership to reimagine travel industry

Tech giant Microsoft and Amadeus, IT provider for the travel and tourism industry, have formed a global strategic partnership to innovate and explore new productssolutions and create smoother travel experiences in the future using cloud tec...

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....

Two juveniles among 5 nabbed after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Five people, including two juveniles, allegedly involved in loot of cigarettes worth Rs 14 lakh from a private company in Greater Noida have been nabbed following a gunfight with police, officials said on Friday.Three of the accused got inj...

France won't escape new lockdown measures-hospital executive

France will not be able to avoid new lockdown measures given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the head of a Paris hospital emergencies unit told BFM TV on Friday.I do not understand what we are waiting for, said Philippe Juvin, adding the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021