Real Madrid's Rodrygo Faces Two-Match Ban After Benfica Clash

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has received a two-match suspension from UEFA for using abusive language towards a referee in a Champions League game against Benfica. Rodrygo's actions during the match's stoppage time led to his ejection with two yellow cards. The loss impacts Real Madrid's Champions League progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:42 IST
Real Madrid's young forward, Rodrygo, has been slapped with a two-match suspension after a turbulent encounter with Benfica in the Champions League. UEFA announced the ban, citing Rodrygo's use of insulting language directed at the match official.

The incident unfolded during the stoppage time of the game, which Real Madrid lost 4-2 against the Portuguese team. Rodrygo's protests against what he saw as time-wasting tactics by Benfica earned him two yellow cards in quick succession, leading to his expulsion from the pitch. The defeat dashed Real Madrid's hopes of securing an automatic berth in the Champions League last 16, obliging them to go through the rigors of the knockout playoffs.

In the upcoming face-off, Real Madrid will once again confront Jose Mourinho's Benfica, with Rodrygo sidelined for both games of the tie this month, adding a tactical challenge for the team as they strive to advance further in the tournament.

