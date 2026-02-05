In the wake of Nicolás Maduro's ouster, Venezuela witnesses a cautious political liberalization, drawing comparisons to the Soviet Union's glasnost. Andrés Velásquez, a notable regime critic, reemerged in this environment, voicing demands for democracy and an end to state repression.

The U.S. administration's strategic maneuvers in Venezuela aim for greater political openness while seeking access to the nation's oil reserves. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez steps forward with amnesty plans, as media entities commence reopening platforms to critical discourse despite enduring governmental control risks.

Despite hopes of emancipation, watchdog groups warn that true democratic reform remains distant. Dissent has proliferated subtly, as evident in recent protest activities and media narratives, indicating an ongoing struggle to reclaim civic spaces in a repressive regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)