Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast in Illegal Meghalaya Mine

A deadly explosion at an illegal coal mining site in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed the lives of at least 18 miners on Thursday, officials confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families, and rescue teams are working to find more potentially trapped individuals.

The blast occurred at a site in the Thangsku area, where cases of rat-hole mining persist despite bans. Police and rescue operations intensified, with both state and national disaster teams deployed. One individual with injuries was initially treated locally before being transferred to a Shillong hospital.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his grief and ordered a thorough investigation to fix accountability. The Meghalaya High Court is also involved, demanding immediate action against illegal mining activities. The incident underscores ongoing challenges with unsafe mining practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)