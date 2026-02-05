U.S. Leaders Show Support at Milano Cortina Olympics Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was on hand to support the United States women's team during their opening match against the Czech Republic at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The vice president, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, blended in with enthusiastic fans in the 5,800-seat arena.

The presence of the politicians went unnoticed by many, as Vance joined the crowd in chanting "USA! USA! USA!" The vice president, who arrived earlier in Milan with his wife, expressed his support for Team USA across all Olympic sports and will attend the Opening Ceremony at San Siro stadium.

However, there are concerns about possible booing due to news of U.S. analysts' attendance, but Vance is set to meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to mitigate tensions. Despite potential political unease, Vance emphasizes the unifying power of the Olympic Games.

