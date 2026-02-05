Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: Anganwadi Worker Saves 20 Children but Loses Life in Bee Attack

Kanchan Bai Meghwal, a self-help group president in Neemuch, tragically lost her life after saving 20 children from a bee attack. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh and pledged to cover her children's education expenses. An inquiry into the attack is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:43 IST
  • India

Kanchan Bai Meghwal, aged 45, tragically passed away while saving 20 children from a violent bee attack in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, as per reports on Thursday.

Her heroic act took place in Ranpur village, where she functioned as the president of a self-help group offering meals to children in an anganwadi and primary school. The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation for her family and will bear the cost of educating her children.

An inquiry is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, which has left the community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

