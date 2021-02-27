Disney reaches new media rights deal with NFL - Sports Business Journal

Disney reaches new media rights deal with NFL - Sports Business JournalReuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 01:59 IST
Walt Disney Co has reached an agreement with the National Football League (NFL) for new media rights where sports channel ESPN will renew 'Monday Night Football' and ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation, the Sports Business Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.
Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
