Left Menu

Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad after nearly two years for series against Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:20 IST
Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad after nearly two years for series against Sri Lanka
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle Image Credit: ANI

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle has returned to the West Indies squad for the first time in nearly two years for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, beginning on March 3.

The 41-year-old top-order batsman was recalled to the 14-man squad under Kieron Pollard based on his good performances in recent tournaments, including the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

Senior fast bowler Fidel Edwards, 39, is also back in the national squad after a nine-year hiatus.

The three matches of the T20I series will be played on March 3, 5, and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, which will be making its international debut.

The big-hitting Gayle last played for West Indies in their home series against India in August 2019 after the 50-over World Cup that year.

He had earlier said that the 2019 World Cup matches would be his last appearances for West Indies. ''Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team,'' Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead selector, said in a media release.

''As we build towards the defense of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward.'' Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 history. He has played in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs, and 58 T20Is since making his international debut in 1999. As for Edwards, Harper stated that his recall was to ''give the bowling the potent firepower needed''. Edwards, who played 55 Tests for West Indies, moved to Hampshire in 2015 on a Kolpak deal. However, following the UK's recent departure from the European Union, Edwards expressed his desire to make an international comeback.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair earned his maiden West Indies selection and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got his first T20I call-up.

The selection panel also named the squad for the ODI series against the visiting Sri Lankans to be played between March 10-14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...

COVID-19 vaccine: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.The COVID-19 vaccine will ...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021