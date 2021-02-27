Woakes leaves India Test tour as part of England's rotation policy
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has left the Test tour of India without playing a match as part of the ECB's rotation policy.
The-31-year-old, who was with the England squads for the tours of South Africa, Sri Lanka, and India, has not featured in any match. He last played in an ODI against Australia in September last year.
The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Woakes has returned home as per pre-arranged plan.
England's much-debated rotation policy has drawn a lot of flak from several former players, including Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell.
The rotation policy saw wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Moeen Ali return home after the first and second Test against India respectively. Batsman Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood, who missed out on the opening two fixtures, joined the squad for the remainder of the series.
England is currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series with the fourth and final Test slated to begin here from Thursday.
