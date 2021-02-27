Left Menu

PSL: Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars

Rashid left for national duty after featuring in Lahores victories against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the first two matches.In Rashids absence Lahore lost their first game against Multan Sultans by seven wickets on Friday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:36 IST
PSL: Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan Image Credit: ANI

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne of Nepal has replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League.

The 20-year-old Lamichanne has previously represented Lahore in seven games of Pakistan's premier Twenty20 league in 2019. Rashid left for national duty after featuring in Lahore's victories against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the first two matches.

In Rashid's absence, Lahore lost their first game against Multan Sultans by seven wickets on Friday. However, Lahore still is the joint leader with Islamabad United after winning two of their three matches.

Lamichanne boasts an impressive Twenty20 record, claiming 34 wickets in 21 internationals at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.51 runs per over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

Police launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against the military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar, and one woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.Three domestic media ou...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021