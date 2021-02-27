Keyboard warriors should get a bloody life: Finch's wife hits back at trolls after receiving threats

Left Menu

Aaron Finch's wife Amy has fired back at online trolls who targeted the couple following Australia skipper dearth of runs in recent games.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:30 IST
Amy and Aaron Finch (Image: Aaron Finch's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Aaron Finch's wife Amy has fired back at online trolls who targeted the couple following Australia skipper dearth of runs in recent games. Finch has witnessed a slump in form during the recent outings in the shortest format of the game. The white-ball skipper scored a paltry 12 during Australia's chase of a mammoth total on Thursday in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Moreover, Finch has scored 495 runs at an average of 17.06 in his last 29 T20 outings across the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and international cricket. Owing to Finch's poor show with the bat, his wife Amy allegedly received threats of sexual assault on her social media. She decided to hit back and slammed the trollers via social media post (now deleted) saying," Part of me doesn't want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often!

"I don't appreciate it, neither does my husband who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs," she said while responding to the vile attacks. "Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go get a bloody life. This isn't even one of the worst that has come my way but I've had enough!" the cricketer's wife added.

Following an unsuccessful chase in the second T20I against New Zealand, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came out in support of skipper Finch. Stoinis, who almost got Australia over the line with his sensational knock in the second T20I, voiced his support for the skipper citing the key role Finch can play in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year.

"There's just full confidence that he's going to perform for us and, personally, all I can see is a long-term picture because come the World Cup, we need him firing," cricket.com.au quoted Stoinis as saying. "He's arguably the best Twenty20 batter in the world over a long period of time. His record's so good and he's our captain, so maybe that's what's going on off-field but in our heads we just trust him," he added.

Stoinis highlighted how Finch didn't have a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year but wasn't short of runs when it came to scoring in ODIs against India. "The same thing happened when he came back from IPL. He didn't have the IPL he wanted but then he came and made hundred after hundred in the one-dayers," said Stoinis.

"I think that's just the game of cricket, you've got to ride out these sorts of things and I think it's important that, as a team, he feels backed," he added. The third T20I between New Zealand and Australia is slated to be played on March 3. (ANI)

