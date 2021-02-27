Left Menu

You are one step closer to ultimate dream: Shami congratulates brother Kaif

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Saturday congratulated his brother Mohammed Kaif for making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kaif made his debut for Bengal in the match against Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:31 IST
You are one step closer to ultimate dream: Shami congratulates brother Kaif
India pacer Mohammed Shami (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Saturday congratulated his brother Mohammed Kaif for making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kaif made his debut for Bengal in the match against Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata. "Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard," tweeted Shami.

Kaif had played a few club matches before representing Bengal's senior side. He was also named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Trophy which was played in January this year. On the other hand, Shami is currently recovering from a hand injury that he suffered in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020. The pacer missed the ongoing series against England and he has also been rested for the T20I series against the Three Lions.

India had defeated England by ten wickets in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium to gain a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. England is out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

England has dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. New Zealand is assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points. India needs to either win or draw the last Test to stay ahead of Australia, who is in third place with 69.2 percentage points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US FDA panel gives go-ahead to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

A US Food and Drug Administration FDA advisory panel on Friday endorsed Johnson Johnsons coronavirus vaccine and recommended the agency grant emergency authorisation. According to The Hill, this would be the countrys third vaccine one step...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

Police launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against the military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar, and one woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.Three domestic media ou...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021