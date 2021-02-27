Ind vs Eng: ODI series to be played behind closed doors

Left Menu

The three-match ODI series between India and England is set to be played minus fans with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether all the games will be held in Pune or the last ODI will be shifted to Mumbai is a decision that is yet to be taken.

India skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The three-match ODI series between India and England is set to be played minus fans with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether all the games will be held in Pune or the last ODI will be shifted to Mumbai is a decision that is yet to be taken.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the BCCI is yet to take a call on whether all the games will be held in Pune or the final game will be played in Mumbai. "We will not have fans with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. But whether the last game moves to Mumbai or all the matches will be played in Pune is a call that is still to be finalised. We also need to keep the English cricket board in the loop," the source said.

After the four-match Test series gets over between India and England, both teams will square off against each other in five T20Is and then the action would shift to the 50-over format. The T20Is are set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad itself. The three ODIs are to be played on March 23, 26, and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune as per the initial plan.

Interestingly, a BCCI functionary even said that if the number of cases increase in Maharashtra, the ODIs could also be seen in Ahmedabad as that would mean not moving from one state to another. "While we do use charter planes, but I would think if the cases do increase in Maharashtra, we could have a situation wherein we stick to Ahmedabad for the rest of the tour," the functionary pointed.

India had managed to defeat England within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that didn't turn and skidded through from the spinners. With this win, India is one step closer to reaching the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

