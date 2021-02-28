Left Menu

Soccer-Castaway Gascoigne reveals snake terror before joining Italian reality show

Former England and Lazio footballer Paul Gascoigne used to terrify defenders in his playing days but now is fearful of confronting snakes when he starts life as a castaway on Italy's "Isola dei Famosi" (Celebrity Island) reality television show.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:23 IST
Soccer-Castaway Gascoigne reveals snake terror before joining Italian reality show

Former England and Lazio footballer Paul Gascoigne used to terrify defenders in his playing days but now is fearful of confronting snakes when he starts life as a castaway on Italy's "Isola dei Famosi" (Celebrity Island) reality television show. The 53-year-old will appear on the show, starting March 12 on Italian network Mediaset, which follows a similar format to the international hit "Survivor".

Celebrity contestants are challenged to survive on a deserted island with basic equipment, with one competitor being eliminated each week before the final few survivors compete to be named winner. For Gascoigne, who is currently self-isolating in a Milan hotel before flying to Honduras to take part in the series, there is only one thing to be afraid of.

"Snakes. I'm terrified of them. Anything else I can take on," he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport. "I thought it would be a holiday, but now I've seen the format, I don't think it will be."

Gascoigne is a familiar and popular figure in Italy thanks to three injury-disrupted years at Serie A club Lazio between 1992 and 1995, a period he remembers fondly. "I adored those fans. When I watch their matches, the chants come back to mind," he said.

"The Lazio fans were extraordinary with me. I had three and a half fantastic years in Rome, despite the injuries. "The most beautiful memories are the goal I scored against (AS) Roma in the derby and the one against Pescara where I went past four defenders."

Gascoigne also won an FA Cup with Tottenham and two Scottish league titles at Rangers during his playing days, as well as starring in England's run to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Other contestants on the show include comedian Beppe Braida, actor Roberto Ciufoli and model Carolina Stramare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association BCA has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League T20 before getting green light from the BCCI.The Anti Corruption Unit of the BC...

State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of ...

C'garh CM to launch flight services from Bilaspur on Monday

Domestic aviation services from Chakarbhata airport in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh will start from Monday, an official statement said.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services from Bilasa Bai Kewat ai...

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five-year rule.The Minister also took on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021