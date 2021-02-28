Sports News Roundup: America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown; Andrei Vasilevskiy's latest shutout lifts Lightning and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown

The first weekend of America's Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organisers said on Sunday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland next Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed back "to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders," America's Cup Event (ACE) said in a statement.

NHL roundup: Andrei Vasilevskiy's latest shutout lifts Lightning over Stars

Andrei Vasilevskiy produced his second consecutive shutout by stopping 20 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning walloped the visiting Dallas Stars 5-0 in the first meeting between last season's Stanley Cup finalists. Vasilevskiy, who blanked Carolina on Wednesday, recorded the 23rd shutout of his career, saving all 45 shots in the two whitewashings.

Lin says 'not naming or shaming anyone' after 'coronavirus' claim

Jeremy Lin said he would not name the person alleged to have called him "coronavirus" on the basketball court as it would do little in the fight against racism. U.S. media said the NBA's G League had launched an investigation after Taiwanese-American Lin made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday.

ATP roundup: Qualifier makes it to finals at Cordoba Open

Qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeated countryman Federico Coria in an all-Argentine semifinal Saturday to advance to the finals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. Cerundolo will face fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who defeated Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the other semi. Ramos-Vinolas needed nearly three hours to advance to the final.

Nordic skiing: Sundling keeps her cool to win sprint gold for Swedes

A stunning final lap by Jonna Sundling snared the gold medal for Sweden in a thrilling women's team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, edging out Switzerland to win while Slovenia claimed bronze. Set up by her team mate Maja Dahlqvist, who won gold in the same event in Seefeld two years ago, Sundling took a slim lead into the last 1.2km lap in bright sunshine and warm conditions under pressure from Russia's Natalya Nepryayeva.

NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets' eight-game win streak

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games. The Mavericks won for the eighth time in 11 games and bounced back nicely from Thursday's 111-97 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas held Brooklyn to 34 points after halftime.

McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods' signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

Australia's Alexei Popyrin stormed back from a set down to beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6 6-0 6-2 and clinch his first ATP Tour title at the Singapore Open on Sunday. Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final.

Kings aim to start streak vs. visiting Hornets

A rugged West Coast swing for the Charlotte Hornets figured to have many challenges. A potential reprieve might be coming Sunday night. That's when the Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings, which could become a bit more troublesome since the Kings broke a nine-game losing skid Friday night by winning at Detroit. Sacramento might have an extra dose of energy when playing its first home game since Feb. 18.

U.S. Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy

United States Soccer on Saturday voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality. More than 70% of the members of U.S. Soccer's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30% voted to keep the policy in place.

