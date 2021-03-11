Left Menu

Rugby league-Women's Super League to return in April

The Women's Super League will return after an absence of more than 18 months when the new season of the rugby league competition kicks off in April, organisers said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:54 IST
The Women's Super League will return after an absence of more than 18 months when the new season of the rugby league competition kicks off in April, organisers said. The 2020 campaign was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, halting progress made by the competition since its launch four years ago.

Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants were due to join last season but will feature in a new 10-team league this year. "It has been a long wait. 2021 is a huge year for women's rugby league in this country, with a home World Cup to anticipate, that it's essential for the Women's Super League to resume," general manager Thomas Brindle said.

"We were excited about our expansion to 10 clubs, and I know that both Huddersfield and Warrington will be especially keen to get going after having to wait 12 months longer than they planned or expected." Leeds Rhinos are the defending champions, having won their maiden title in 2019.

To aid England's preparations for the World Cup, a two-match Origin series between Yorkshire and Lancashire will take place in July and August.

