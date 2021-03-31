Left Menu

Kent sign Tawanda Muyeye on a three-year deal

Kent Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of batsman Tawanda Muyeye as a domestic player on a three-year contract.

ANI | Kent | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:22 IST
Batsman Tawanda Muyeye (Photo/ Kent Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kent Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of batsman Tawanda Muyeye as a domestic player on a three-year contract. "A Sports Scholar at Eastbourne College under the mentorship of former Kent stars Rob Ferley and James Tredwell, the 20-year-old was named as Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year for 2020, an award previously won by England stars Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, as well as Kent's Vice-Captain, Daniel Bell-Drummond," the club said in a release.

"Born in Zimbabwe but qualifying as a domestic player, Muyeye is a highly-talented, attacking batsman, and a useful off-spinner with an outstanding schoolboy record," it added. In 2019, in his first year in the sixth form at Eastbourne, Muyeye scored 1,112 runs with 56 sixes -- both records for the 150-year-old school. He also scored two double hundreds, his second coming from only 135 deliveries.

On joining the county, Muyeye said: "I am delighted to sign for Kent and achieve my dream of becoming a professional cricketer." Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We are really excited that Tawanda has agreed to join us at Kent. He had several offers from other counties and was in high demand. As he begins his journey as a professional cricketer we aim to help him develop as a person and as a cricketer, and to help him fulfill the huge potential he undoubtedly possesses." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

