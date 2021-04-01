Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC opener Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:30 IST
IPL 2021: DC opener Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ Delhi Capitals) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. The player will be in quarantine for one week, the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals have started training and pacer Umesh Yadav said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday, "It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys." When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday."

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9. Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said that Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances. "Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," Ponting had tweeted.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...

Regulating Bitcoin and Crypto is much easier than cash & gold said Adv PM Mishra from Finlaw Associates

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPNN Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, although much is still to be learned about this evolving technology. Many concerns and worries are swirling around the technology and i...

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021