IPL 2021: DC opener Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. The player will be in quarantine for one week, the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals have started training and pacer Umesh Yadav said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday, "It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys." When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday."

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9. Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said that Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances. "Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," Ponting had tweeted.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

