Left Menu

IPL 2021: Maxwell is a multi-purpose player that we were looking for, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has lavishly praised Australia's Glenn Maxwell saying that the latter is a multi-purpose player the franchise had been looking for.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:08 IST
IPL 2021: Maxwell is a multi-purpose player that we were looking for, says Katich
Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has lavishly praised Australia's Glenn Maxwell saying that the latter is a multi-purpose player the franchise had been looking for. RCB went all out for Maxwell and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), held in February. The franchise bought Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore while Jamieson was sold for Rs 15 crore.

"It's interesting, the process and the dynamic of the small options and things can get out of control when there are three or four teams beating on to select a few players for a certain role. We estimated that was probably going to be the case for four or five quick bowlers around the place, given who is looking for what. It did not come as a huge surprise, particularly with Kyle, given his recent form for New Zealand in the number of the formats," Katich said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter. "Obviously, he does not have that IPL experience but we have backed him in and from that perspective, he brings that skill set that no a lot of players have. He is a giant of a man and gets bounce with the new ball. And he can also handle the bat. So, he is an exciting young talent and there is a role there potentially for him depending on what balance of team we play with," he added.

He further stated: "Maxwell as well and we knew that he was going to be in demand. He is a highly experienced player and been in very good form in T20I for Australia. He also had pretty good BBL. So, he is that multi-purpose player that we were looking for. For these two, we knew that we had to spend a bit of money and we ended up doing that." IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and RCB locking horns in the tournament opener. Katich also praised Yuzvendra Chahal saying that the spinner is a very skilful and smart bowler.

"He is always buzzing. He is a very skilful bowler and he is a very smart bowler as well. We saw that last year, we asked him to be our leading wicket-taker, we got that role for him by balancing the team the way we needed it and took a bit of heat off him, having to bowl in the powerplay like he has in the past. And he did not let us down, I think with 21 wickets, he was outstanding. He won us a number of games with the ball. Obviously, there is a high expectation from him," he said. The head coach said his side had a good tournament last year but admitted that there is room for improvement. "We had a good tournament (last year) but we know we got to get better to compete with the top two teams, that were Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. I think we are pretty balanced. We are always looking for the best players for a certain role," Katich said.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the Delhi-based franchise suffered a huge blow on Saturday as all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19. Katich said his side needs to be ready if there is any setback, be it someone getting injured or contracting coronavirus. "There is going to be injuries and then there is COVID-19 case that could impact teams. So, we have to manage it and make sure that we got that squad mentality that if something happens unexpectedly, injury or COVID-19 case, we got guys ready to go. We can only control what we can control and that's the way it is," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021