PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund desperate to forget league loss with strong game at City

Dortmund host City next week for the return leg and the German coach said his team had to get used to the fact that their opponents will be having possession. "City will have the ball, we have to accept that.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:52 IST
Borussia Dortmund are desperate to bounce back from a key Bundesliga loss on the weekend with a strong performance against hosts Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, coach Edin Terzic said. The Germans have been disappointing in recent weeks and on Saturday lost 2-1 to direct rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, dropping seven points behind them in fifth place and putting next season's Champions League participation in serious doubt.

The defeat also earned them sharp criticism from club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke who said he saw no fighting spirit in the team, as Dortmund struggle with ongoing speculation regarding the possible departure of top striker Erling Haaland. Missing out on Champions League football means a loss of millions of euros of potential revenues from competing in the continent's top club competition.

"We ourselves are very disappointed from our performance on Saturday," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "The criticism is fair and we have to accept it. We thought we were on a good path. But we will not take just take it like that. We have the quality. Now it is up to us to show it. "City are currently the strongest team in the world with amazing qualities," he added.

"It is an attractive challenge and we have earned this game in the competition. No one gave this tie to us as a gift. But we have to deliver our best in both matches." Dortmund will be without injured Jadon Sancho and Youssoufa Moukoko, who earlier on Monday was ruled out until the end of the season with a ligament injury.

Sancho, out since last month, is not expected to return next week, Terzic said, but the England international has started running again. Dortmund host City next week for the return leg and the German coach said his team had to get used to the fact that their opponents will be having possession.

"City will have the ball, we have to accept that. They want to get their opponents tired to open up the spaces. When we have the ball we need to run," he said. "Then it will not be easy to stop us."

