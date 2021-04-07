Left Menu

Cricket-Bangalore's Sams latest to test positive for COVID-19 before IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins on Friday. His report from the second test on April 7 came positive," Bangalore tweeted on Wednesday. "Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is in isolation at a designated medical facility.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:41 IST
Cricket-Bangalore's Sams latest to test positive for COVID-19 before IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins on Friday. The 28-year-old Australian is the third player to test positive inside the IPL's bio-secure bubbles after Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana.

Sams' Bangalore team mate Devdutt Padikkal tested positive before he joined up with the squad, while Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More is isolating after contracting the virus. "Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the second test on April 7 came positive," Bangalore tweeted on Wednesday.

"Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is in isolation at a designated medical facility. Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols." Players and staff are staying in a restricted health environment for this year's IPL, which will be played across six venues in India, initially without spectators.

Bangalore are scheduled to face five-time champions Mumbai in the season opener on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

Odd News Roundup: Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe.The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere, the Australian-British communications consultant says. Im able to talk to client...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021