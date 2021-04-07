Cricket-Bangalore's Sams latest to test positive for COVID-19 before IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins on Friday. The 28-year-old Australian is the third player to test positive inside the IPL's bio-secure bubbles after Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana.

Sams' Bangalore team mate Devdutt Padikkal tested positive before he joined up with the squad, while Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More is isolating after contracting the virus. "Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the second test on April 7 came positive," Bangalore tweeted on Wednesday.

"Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is in isolation at a designated medical facility. Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols." Players and staff are staying in a restricted health environment for this year's IPL, which will be played across six venues in India, initially without spectators.

Bangalore are scheduled to face five-time champions Mumbai in the season opener on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

