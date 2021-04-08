Left Menu

Soccer-Spanish soccer federation says Bilbao cannot allow spectators at Euro 2020

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 01:06 IST
The Spanish soccer federation has declared Bilbao will be unable to hold Euro 2020 matches with spectators, endangering the city's chances of remaining as a host city for the rescheduled tournament.

Bilbao's city hall said earlier on Wednesday it had submitted a plan to organisers UEFA to have the San Mames stadium at 25% capacity for the four games at the tournament, as long as coronavirus rates dropped to levels accepted by the regional health authorities.

But the federation said in its own statement that the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament on June 11.

