Rugby-Wallabies lock stocks boosted by Philip's Rebels return

Rennie identified the second row as a problem position when he took over last year but Philip was outstanding in the engine room and started all six of Australia's Bledisloe Cup and Tri-Nations matches. The 27-year-old joined French club Pau on a short-term contract at the end of last year but will return to Australia in July ahead of the three-test home series against France.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:42 IST
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie received a boost on Thursday when it was confirmed that lock Matt Philip will be returning to Australia with the Melbourne Rebels for the next Super Rugby season.

The 27-year-old joined French club Pau on a short-term contract at the end of last year but will return to Australia in July ahead of the three-test home series against France. "I feel like I've only just got started within the Wallabies environment. I have a lot to give, so if provided the opportunity I won't take a backwards step," Philip said in a statement.

"I have worked hard on bringing a level of consistency to my game with my carries, my set piece and my engine around the field. I hope this will put me in good stead come selection time." Philip was one of a number of players who left Australia for Europe and Japan last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll of the finances of the game.

Fellow test lock Izack Rodda walked out on the Queensland Reds in a pay dispute but returned from French club Lyon last month to play for the Perth-based Western Force. While France is in the grip of a four-week coronavirus lockdown aimed at limiting a surge in COVID-19 cases, Australia has largely managed to contain the virus and life is close to normal for most people.

