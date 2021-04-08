Left Menu

Tennis-French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

The postponement means grasscourt events scheduled to start on June 7 in s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP), Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA) are set to clash with the second week of the claycourt major. FFT President Gilles Moreton said it had made the decision after consulting with public authorities, the governing bodies of international tennis, and its partners and broadcasters.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:45 IST
Tennis-French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

"This decision has been discussed with the Grand Slam Board, and, given the exceptional circumstances, is fully supported by the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open," Wimbledon said in a statement. The postponement means grasscourt events scheduled to start on June 7 in s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP), Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA) are set to clash with the second week of the claycourt major.

FFT President Gilles Moreton said it had made the decision after consulting with public authorities, the governing bodies of international tennis, and its partners and broadcasters. It hoped the delay would let them welcome more fans on the grounds than last year when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day.

"It will give the health situation more time to improve and should optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland-Garros ...," he added. "For the fans, the players and the atmosphere, the presence of spectators is vital for our tournament, the spring's most important international sporting event."

The FFT had been heavily criticized for postponing last year's tournament until the end of September without consulting the elite men's and women's tours, who this time have been kept in the loop. "Both the ATP and WTA are working in consultation with all parties impacted by the postponement to optimize the calendar for players, tournaments, and fans, in the lead up to and following Roland-Garros," the WTA and ATP said in a joint statement.

France last Saturday entered a third nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, with President Emmanuel Macron saying he was hoping to "re-open" the country around mid-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions

The second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading to leading educational institutions in Uttarakhand with 56 cases detected at the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School and IIT-Roorkee.The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new case...

YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

New Delhi, India, April 8 ANINewsVoir IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissans Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020. Rakesh Srivas...

'The Crown' S5 to start filming in July

The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown will start production in July this year.According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.The crew mem...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021