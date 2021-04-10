Left Menu

IPL 2021: Jason Roy arrives in Chennai to join SRH squad

England batsman Jason Roy on Saturday arrived in Chennai for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which commenced on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:22 IST
IPL 2021: Jason Roy arrives in Chennai to join SRH squad
SRH batsman Jason Roy (Photo/ SRH Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Jason Roy on Saturday arrived in Chennai for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which commenced on Friday. Roy was signed by the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the tournament as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

SRH acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore, the league had said in a media advisory. With the arrival of Roy, all the players of the SRH squad have joined the side.

Taking to Twitter SRH wrote, "@JasonRoy20 has arrived. Squad complete for #IPL2021." Roy will now remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI's SOPs before joining the squad.

The David Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL. Over the years, SRH has depended heavily on skipper Warner and he has consistently delivered. With 548 runs in the 13th edition, the captain once again led the Hyderabad unit's charge. And it will be a delight for the SRH team management that opening partner Jonny Bairstow has also been in tremendous form.

When it comes to the bowling department, Warner has one of the best line-ups at his disposal. While Bhuvneshwar is back and showed his prowess in the recently concluded series against England, T Natarajan stole the show in the last edition and was rewarded with a national call-up. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma's swing bowling and Rashid's spin. SRH will begin their IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the f...

Pak parliamentary panel endorses jail for criticising armed forces; slammed for 'ridiculous idea'

From Pakistani federal ministers to opposition leaders to the legal fraternity, people from across the divide have criticised the approval of a bill by the countrys National Assemblys standing committee, which proposed up to two years impri...

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021