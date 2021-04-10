Rohit always stays calm whenever MI is under the pump: Suryakumar

As Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday completed 10 years with the franchise on Saturday, Suryakumar Yadav lauded his captain, saying that Rohit always stays calm whenever the franchise is under the pump. Rohit had joined MI in 2011 and he started leading the franchise midway the 2013 season. He has led the franchise to five IPL titles with the latest trophy win coming last year.

"When he is batting, he always takes the responsibility on his shoulders. When the team is doing well, everything falls in place, everything looks good. But when the team is under the pump, what a leader does at that time, that is very important. I have seen him at that time, he is very calm," said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. Talking about his stint with Mumbai Indians, Rohit said: "This is my eighth year of captaincy and all these years that I have captained, I have learnt so much from different coaches and players. You meet different individuals at different points of time during a season. There are new players who come into the squad so you try and talk to them. They have different ideas, as a captain you need to give that comfort so that players are comfortable."

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond also said that Rohit is his favourite batsman in the world to watch. "He is my favourite player in the world to watch, one of the great things about the IPL is that the best players in the world play this tournament and you get to see him on a day-to-day basis. He is my favourite player just purely on the basis of how easy he makes it look," said Bond. Rohit has so far played 156 matches for Mumbai Indians, managing to score 4,079 runs. In the IPL 2021 tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the right-handed Rohit scored 19 runs before being sent to the pavilion via a run-out.

Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Patel picked up five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs and as a result, he became the first bowler a take a fifer against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. In response, RCB got over the line on the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls. (ANI)

