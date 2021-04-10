Left Menu

Covid-19: Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed

Pakistan U19's tour to Bangladesh was called off on Saturday due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:29 IST
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan U19's tour to Bangladesh was called off on Saturday due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country. The Pakistan U19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on April 11 for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.

After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of the month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for Saturday, April 17. However, since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh Government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan U19's tour.

Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh, details of which will be shared in due course. Pakistan U19's ongoing training camp taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has now concluded. (ANI)

