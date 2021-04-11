Soccer-Former winners Al Ain miss out on Champions League berth

Former winners Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates missed out on a place in the group phase of the Asian Champions League on Saturday with a crushing 4-0 playoff loss against Iran's Foolad. A brace from Brazilian forward Chimba as well as strikes by Saleh Hardani and Ayanda Patosi saw the Iranians complete the line-up in group D.

There they will join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, Al Sadd from Qatar and Jordanian club Al Wehdat, with games due to kick off on Tuesday in Riyadh. Al Ain, who won the inaugural tournament in 2003 and last reached the final in 2016, will miss out on playing in the group phase of the competition for the first time since 2012.

Matches in the group stages of the Asian Champions League for clubs in the western half of the continent begin on Tuesday, with four cities hosting five groups on a centralised basis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eastern half of the group phase is slated to be played in June and July, with the knockout rounds scheduled to begin in September.

