Sports News Roundup: Scott has idea of reception awaiting Masters champion Matsuyama; Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats and more

Playoff-contending Suns turn focus to Rockets

One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither result was a referendum on their progress. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule.

Connor Brown puts scoring streak on line as Senators face Jets

There have been few causes for celebration this season for the Ottawa Senators, who sit at the bottom of the North Division standings. Connor Brown's franchise-record goal-scoring run is an exception.

MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions. In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Olympics: Australia pulls out of athletics relay championships due to COVID-19

Athletics Australia said they will not send athletes to next month's World Athletics Relay Championships in Poland due to the COVID-19 situation, a decision which may place their hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. The decision was made "in light of the COVID-19 situation in Poland and greater Europe, with the safety and wellbeing of Australian participants at the forefront," AA said.

Golf-Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

Jazz host Wizards in search of 25th straight home win

The Utah Jazz continues to surge at Vivint Arena, where they have not lost a game since New Year's Eve. With Saturday's win over Sacramento the Jazz have now won 24 games in a row at home. Getting to 25 might be more difficult than the standings would suggest.

Schauffele laments 'perfect' shot that ended Masters chance

Two years after finishing one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods at the Masters, Xander Schauffele endured more disappointment when what he thought was a "perfect" shot finished in the water and cost him a chance of winning on Sunday. What had seemed to be an emphatic Hideki Matsuyama coronation only an hour earlier suddenly became interesting when Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to cut a seven-shot deficit to just two strokes with three holes left at Augusta National.

Scott has idea of reception awaiting Masters champion Matsuyama

Adam Scott vividly remembers the reception he received in Japan after winning the Masters eight years ago, so the Australian has an inkling of what Hideki Matsuyama has in store when he returns home wearing the champion's green jacket. Scott, a team-mate of Matsuyama's on four International teams for the Presidents Cup, was delighted to see the 29-year-old win the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday to become Japan's first male major champion.

Masters moment unable to shake Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris had been waiting for his Masters moment his entire life and when it came on Sunday, not even golf's biggest stage was enough to intimidate the fearless 24-year-old American finishing solo second one shot behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Zalatoris arrived at the year's first major as a little-known commodity on the PGA Tour but departs Augusta National heralded as sport's newest rising star.

No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

Jon Rahm had double reason to smile on Sunday carding a final-round six-under 66 to claim a top-five Masters finish and a picture of his newborn son. It may not have been the Green Jacket waiting for Rahm as he walked off the 18th green but a 66 or 96 it did not matter said the world number three, who was still basking in the glow of his newborn son last weekend.

