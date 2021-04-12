Left Menu

IPL 2021: I am fortunate as KKR has some of the biggest hitters, says Prasidh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said he feels fortunate as his side has some of the biggest hitters in the game and he does not have to bowl against them in Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:24 IST
IPL 2021: I am fortunate as KKR has some of the biggest hitters, says Prasidh
KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said he feels fortunate as his side has some of the biggest hitters in the game and he does not have to bowl against them in Indian Premier League (IPL). Prasidh returned with two wickets on Sunday as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the third game of the IPL 2021 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"I was trying my best to get the pace up. There wasn't much in the wicket and I had to put in something to get the ball to the keeper. We had a very good 10-day camp to get everyone into good nick and it's nice that everyone has chipped in. The wicket was slow, not easy to hit off a length which I realised while bowling and they (Rana and Tripathi) did really well," Prasidh told host broadcaster Star Sports at the end of the game. "Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali and all those games have gotten me game time and helped me with my performances. Confidence is upbeat now because I am coming off a good series and I hope to contribute further for my team. Some of the biggest hitters are in my side, so I am quite fortunate. But all the players are down to earth and it's really nice being part of this team," he added.

SRH suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR after Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance by the Eoin Morgan-led side. Earlier, Rana and Tripathi played knocks of 80 and 53 respectively as KKR posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Andre Russell (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. In the final two overs, Dinesh Karthik (22*) managed to add a few crucial runs and KKR's total went beyond the 185-run mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

The police commander of Somalias capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the presidents term.We have stopped the parliament session today, Commander Saadaq Oma...

Plea in HC for suspending Sr Div Boys Football League on rising COVID-19 cases

A plea urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to issue directions for suspending the Senior Division Boys Football League, slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.The Delhi Soccer Assoc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as investors await earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets sank on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.M...

German CDU leaders meet to discuss choice of candidate for chancellor

Senior members of Germanys Christian Democrats met on Monday to discuss whether to back party chairman Armin Laschet as the conservative candidate for chancellor at a September election, or go for Markus Soeder, chief of their Bavarian sist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021