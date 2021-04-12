Left Menu

IPL 2021: There was a little bit of shoulder concern but you will very soon see Hardik bowl, says Zaheer

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said the side is confident that Hardik Pandya will bowl in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:49 IST
IPL 2021: There was a little bit of shoulder concern but you will very soon see Hardik bowl, says Zaheer
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (right) with brother Krunal (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said the side is confident that Hardik Pandya will bowl in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder did not bowl in the last edition of the IPL. While he has bowled on and off for India, he didn't bowl in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.

"Hardik as a whole package is of great value everyone knows that. It was a workload-related thing in the previous game. He bowled in the whole series against England and in the last ODI he bowled about nine overs and that's why in consultation with the physio we have to take that approach," Zaheer said in the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. "There was a little bit of shoulder concern but don't think it is worrisome and you will very soon see him bowl. For the timelines, you have to ask the physio but in terms of Hardik the bowler coming in this tournament, we are very confident that he will be chipping in with the ball in his hand as well," he added.

Former India pacer confirmed that Quinton de Kock and Adam Milne will be available for the clash against KKR. "Quinton is out of his quarantine, he did his practice session yesterday with the team. Looking forward to the season, he will be available for tomorrow's game," he said.

When asked will Chris Lynn and Marco Jansen be replaced by de Kock and Milne against KKR, he said, "We have to wait till tomorrow that's closer to the game, we will take that decision on that. But very excited with Marco as well, the squad is looking very good whether I see them in the practices they are very upbeat and looking for that opportunity. When you are part of the champion side you have to wait for your opportunities and that's what all the group is aware of. "Similarly, when you see a youngster like Marco going out there and making that kind of impact. Obviously, he was nervous in the first game but now he is nice and relaxed. He made a good comeback on his IPL debut. Lynn is a pro. He is a good character to have in the dressing room. As professional athletes, you have to be prepared, you have to align yourself with how the team management is thinking and the communication is going to be the key," he added.

Zaheer further said Kieron Pollard and Hardik will be their sixth bowling option in the tournament. "Pollard is our sixth bowling option. He is an experienced campaigner in our squad. So, he is definitely going to be our sixth bowling option and whenever Hardik starts bowling, he is going to be our bowling option as well. In that department, we not very concerned. You have to just adapt and adjust," Zaheer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

The police commander of Somalias capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the presidents term.We have stopped the parliament session today, Commander Saadaq Oma...

Plea in HC for suspending Sr Div Boys Football League on rising COVID-19 cases

A plea urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to issue directions for suspending the Senior Division Boys Football League, slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.The Delhi Soccer Assoc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as investors await earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets sank on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.M...

German CDU leaders meet to discuss choice of candidate for chancellor

Senior members of Germanys Christian Democrats met on Monday to discuss whether to back party chairman Armin Laschet as the conservative candidate for chancellor at a September election, or go for Markus Soeder, chief of their Bavarian sist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021