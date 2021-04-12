asthan Royals opt to field against Punjab Kings

asthan Royals opt to field against Punjab KingsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:14 IST
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field in their opening game against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Monday.
Royals picked their overseas players in Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman while Punjab chose Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.
Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(captain), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
