IPL: Vaughan wants Jos Buttler to don wicket-keeping gloves for Rajasthan Royals

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Monday questioned the decision of not handing the wicket-keeping duties to England batsman Jos Buttler in the ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In the game, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson donned the wicket-keeping gloves and Buttler, who is a wicket-keeper batsman, dropped a catch running backwards while fielding in the 30-yard circle.

Punjab Kings posted 221 runs on the back of some sensational batting by skipper KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Chris Gayle. Vaughan feels Buttler's "tactical experience" behind the stumps would have come in handy for the Royals against Punjab Kings.

"Having @josbuttler behind the stumps for his tactical experience is crucial...Why isn't he keeping @rajasthanroyals?" Vaughan tweeted. Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes as Punjab posted 221/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a valuable 40. (ANI)

