Left Menu

New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:27 IST
New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the 'Test Player of the Year' in the country's annual cricket awards on Tuesday.

Devon Conway won the men's ODI and T20 Player of the Year during the 2020-21 awards season which was conducted digitally for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williamson's incredible home Test summer helped him clinch the two awards alongside the Redpath Cup for first-class batting, after he amassed a whopping 639 runs in just four innings at an average of 159. He claimed the big prize for the fourth time in last six years.

In bowler friendly conditions, Williamson, the number one ranked Test batsman in ICC standings, recorded his top international score of 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton.

He also notched a Boxing Day Test century on his home ground of Bay Oval in Tauranga, before adding another double-century against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch - to help the Black Caps book their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

''Going into the Test summer - there was that Championship Final carrot and there was a real drive there for the guys,'' Williamson told Sir Richard Hadlee upon receiving the news of the award on a phone call.

''Although it seemed a long way off, winning four Tests before you've started one is a pretty lofty goal and we knew we just had to try and play as well as we could and commit to what was in front of us.

''...certainly pretty proud as a leader and a player in this side that we were able to achieve some of those things and we're looking forward to that final,'' he added.

Conway was rewarded for a fine run in his first international season with the men's ODI and T20 International Player of the Year awards.

The elegant-left hander smashed 473 T20I runs at an average of 59 and strike rate of 151, with four half-centuries and a top-score of 99 not out.

He edged out fellow batsman Glenn Phillips (366 runs at 40.6) and bowlers Tim Southee (21 wickets at 16.7) and Ish Sodhi (20 wickets at 15.4).

Conway's ODI form was just as dominant as he plundered 225 runs at 75 in the three-game series against Bangladesh, including his maiden international century at the Basin Reserve in March.

Among the women, Amelia Kerr’s all-round skills and fielding prowess saw her win the Dream11 Super Smash and the T20 awards.

The leg-spinning all-rounder played a key role in the team's upset wins over Australia in Brisbane before Christmas and in Napier last month.

Stand-in captain Amy Satterthwaite was named the women's ODI Player of the Year, after taking some time off to have a baby and returning to the fold to score 304 runs at 38, including a top score of 119 not-out against England in Dunedin.

Leadership was also acknowledged as a factor in Williamson prevailing in the supreme award over strong cases from Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, who also played key roles in the teaming winning 17 out of 20 games and all seven series they contested this summer.

Former batsman Jeff Crowe was honoured with the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding services to cricket.

Crowe represented the country in 39 Tests and 75 ODIs between 1983 and 1990, captained the side on 22 occasions and was later appointed manager of the New Zealand team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said.A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar ...

Maha: Fake COVID-19 report racket run by bus operators busted

A racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 31...

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...

Triangular contest in Bengal; there is strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Cong's Hariprasad

A triangular contest is playing out in the West Bengal Assembly polls and the results will spring a surprise with a strong undercurrent against both the TMC and the BJP and in favour of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, senior Congress leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021