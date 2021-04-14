Soccer-PSG knock Bayern out on away goals to reach last four

Soccer-PSG knock Bayern out on away goals to reach last fourReuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 02:25 IST
Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by Bayern Munich as the title holders bowed out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result on Tuesday.
Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of a mesmeric encounter before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg. PSG, who had struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe's speed again proving tough to handle.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side, however, kept their composure in a nerve-wrecking finale to book their spot in the last four against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund as they look to reach the final for the second year in a row.
