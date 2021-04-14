Left Menu

IPL 2021: Krunal and I will play main role if we get these kinds of wickets, says Rahul Chahar

After scalping four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul Chahar on Tuesday said that he along with Krunal Pandya will play a "main role" for Mumbai Indians if they get these kinds of wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:10 IST
Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar (Photo/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After scalping four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul Chahar on Tuesday said that he along with Krunal Pandya will play a "main role" for Mumbai Indians if they get these kinds of wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7 thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from Mumbai Indians. Mumbai won the game by 10 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Krunal bowled economically and just gave 12 runs in his four overs including a wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. "We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets," Chahar said in a virtual press conference.

Chahar returned with the figures of 4-27 in his four overs and was named as the Player of the Match. "I enjoyed Rahul Tripathi's wicket most as that ball turned well. As a leg-spinner, you want that kind of turn and it was exactly like that," he added.

When asked about did he feel any pressure bowling in such a tight game against international stars, he said, "I was bowling to Indian players in the nets so there was no such pressure in bowling against international stars. This is my fourth year in MI and in the nets also I bowl to Pollard, Hardik who are among the best hitters in the world." Chahar said skipper Rohit Sharma told him to bowl with confidence and hit the right areas.

"Rohit told me that 'bowl with the confidence and sometimes even I fail to read your ball so how would they. Stay focused and hit the right lengths'. I knew that spinner is gonna be a game-changer in this match. I had the confidence that I can do that," he said. Mumbai Indian will now text take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

