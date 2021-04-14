Left Menu

Asian Wrestling: India's Ashu loses in bronze medal play-offs

He earlier lost a hard-fought semifinal 7-7 on criteria to Irans Pejman Poshtam.Sandeep suffered defeat in the 50kg bronze medal fight 5-11 to Nurmukhammet Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan after losing the semifinal by technical superiority to Japans Yu Shiotani.In 63kg, Neeraj was ousted at the Qualification stage, losing by technical superiority to Koreas Hanjae Chung.In 87kg, Sunil Kumar made an exit after losing his quarterfinal 1-3 to Uzbekistans Rustam Assakalov while Naveen Kumar 130kg lost his last-eight stage match by technical superiority to Uzbekistans Sukhrob Fattoev.

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:49 IST
Asian Wrestling: India's Ashu loses in bronze medal play-offs

Indian grappler Ashu lost his bronze medal play-off bout to Iran's Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati in the 67kg greco-roman category of the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

For the Iranian, the bout ended in a 9-0 victory by technical superiority.

In the last edition in 2020, Ashu had settled for the bronze medal defeating the same wrestler.

The result meant none of the Indian wrestlers could clear the bronze medal play-offs stage in the ongoing championship. On Tuesday, Gurpreet Singh and Sandeep also lost their bronze medal bouts as Indian wrestlers drew a blank on the opening day of the tournament.

In 77kg, Gurpreet lost his bronze play-off 0-5 to Kyrgyzstan's Kairatbek Tugolbaev. He earlier lost a hard-fought semifinal (7-7) on criteria to Iran's Pejman Poshtam.

Sandeep suffered defeat in the 50kg bronze medal fight 5-11 to Nurmukhammet Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan after losing the semifinal by technical superiority to Japan's Yu Shiotani.

In 63kg, Neeraj was ousted at the Qualification stage, losing by technical superiority to Korea's Hanjae Chung.

In 87kg, Sunil Kumar made an exit after losing his quarterfinal 1-3 to Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov while Naveen Kumar (130kg) lost his last-eight stage match by technical superiority to Uzbekistan's Sukhrob Fattoev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly carving a path to a long-sought deal updating international tax rules for the first time in a gener...

Agri Min inks pack with Microsoft for a pilot project to boost farmers' income

The Union Agriculture Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to run a pilot programme for 100 villages in six states to help farmers in reducing input cost and boost income.Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar...

COVID-19 cases rising very rapidly in Delhi, no signs of slow down: Jain

COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and there is no slow down in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown ...

U.S. spy chiefs warn of 'unparalleled' China threat in return to Congress

U.S. spy agency leaders warned on Wednesday of the unparalleled threat posted by China, citing Beijings regional aggression, cyber capabilities and economic clout as they testified at a public congressional Worldwide Threats hearing for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021