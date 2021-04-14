Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA confirm Rome as EURO 2020 host city after crowd guarantees

As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament,” read a statement from European soccer’s governing body. A FIGC statement on Tuesday said that at least 25% of the 72,698-seater Olimpico would be filled after receiving government approval.

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was confirmed as a Euro 2020 host venue on Wednesday after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) told UEFA that fans would be allowed to attend matches. “The authorities have guaranteed at least 25% of the stadium’s capacity will be filled. As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament,” read a statement from European soccer’s governing body.

A FIGC statement on Tuesday said that at least 25% of the 72,698-seater Olimpico would be filled after receiving government approval. Rome is due to host the opening game of the European Championship when Italy face Turkey on June 11, before holding Italy’s other two group games against Switzerland and Wales and one quarter-final.

The tournament, scheduled to take place over 12 host cities across Europe, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now run from June 11-July 11. London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Budapest, St Petersburg and Baku have also been confirmed after agreeing to have fans in attendance.

But the status of Dublin, Bilbao and Munich remains uncertain. Dublin and Bilbao could not commit to supporters being able to attend games, while the mayor of Munich said on Monday that he could not rule out blocking fans from going to games in June due to the infection rate and protection orders in the Bavarian capital.

They have until April 19 to provide assurances to UEFA, on which date the governing body's executive committee will meet and make a final decision.

