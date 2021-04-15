Left Menu

AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World C'ships: Vikas ousts European champion; two Indians in quarters

Continuing India's fine run at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships, Vikas pulled off a stunning upset win against the reigning European Youth Champion Yasen Radev as five Indian boxers registered remarkable victories on the second day of the tournament in Kielce, Poland.

Updated: 15-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:20 IST
Boxer Vikas . Image Credit: ANI

Continuing India's fine run at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships, Vikas pulled off a stunning upset win against the reigning European Youth Champion Yasen Radev as five Indian boxers registered remarkable victories on the second day of the tournament in Kielce, Poland. Playing in the men's 52kg category, Vikas started the game cautiously but soon took the charge of the game with aggressive intent. The Indian made Radev, a gold medallist from recent Adriatic Pearl, work hard with his swift moment and precise punches before he outpunched Bulgarian 5-0 comfortably. Vikas will now square off against Mongolia's Sukhbat Enkhzorigt in the second round on Day 3.

The reigning Asian Youth Champion Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) also extended their winning momentum as the duo asserted supremacy over their opponents Tara Bohatjuk of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary's Beata Varga respectively in their pre-quarterfinals. The referee had to stop the contest after the Indians landed a number of powerful blows against their opponents and they were declared winners with an RSC verdict. With the entry into the last-8 stage, Vinka and Poonam are now just a bout away from securing India medals. Other Indians in action, Ankit Narwal and Vishal Gupta also made impressive starts to their campaign and eked out comfortable triumphs to maintain India's winning run in the ongoing event. Asian Youth Championships silver medallist Ankit (64kg) and Vishal (91kg) advanced with easy 5-0 opening round victories against Slovakia's Miroslav Herceg and Georgi Stoev of Bulgaria respectively.

Alongside Vikas, five more Indian pugilists will be seen in action on the third day of the tournament which has been witnessing a highly competitive action in the presence of 414 boxers from 52 countries. (ANI)

