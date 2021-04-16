Soccer-Resolute Roma earn Ajax draw to reach Europa League semis

Soccer-Resolute Roma earn Ajax draw to reach Europa League semisReuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:33 IST
AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday as Edin Dzeko's equaliser secured a 1-1 draw in Rome.
Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his halftime introduction but Dzeko's 72nd minute finish levelled the scores in the quarter-final second leg. The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.
Roma will face Manchester United, who defeated Granada with a 4-0 aggregate win, in the last four.
