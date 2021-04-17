Left Menu

AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World C'ships: Baby Chanu advances to quarters

Living up to her reputation, the 2019 Asian Youth Champion Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg) defeated Diana Gorisnaja of Estonia to progress into the quarter-finals on the fourth day at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:55 IST
AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World C'ships: Baby Chanu advances to quarters
Indian boxer Babyrojisana Chanu . Image Credit: ANI

Living up to her reputation, the 2019 Asian Youth Champion Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg) defeated Diana Gorisnaja of Estonia to progress into the quarter-finals on the fourth day at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland. The Manipuri pugilist, who recently won a gold medal at the Adriatic Pearl tournament, did not put a foot wrong and showed her speed and skill right from the beginning. She carried on with the onslaught throughout the match and as a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the third round.

With this victory, Chanu is now the seventh Indian woman boxer to enter the quarter-finals as the pugilists are just a win away from securing medals for the country at this prestigious event. The other 6 Indian women boxers in the quarter-finals are Poonam (57 kg), Vinka (60 kg), Arundhati (69 kg), Sanamacha Thokchom (75 kg), Khushi (81 kg), and Alfiya (+81 kg) In the men's section, Ankit Narwal (64 kg) showed excellent footwork and power to outclass Uzbekistan's Akhmadjon Akhmedov in a hard-hitting and busy bout to notch up a 5-0 win. Meanwhile, in the 75 kg middleweight category, Manish defeated Daniel Ilyushonok from Israel. He endured some early resistance and took his time to gauge his opponent but rebounded to win 4-1. Both Ankit and Manish have reached the pre-quarter-finals. Another Indian boxer Jugnoo (+91 kg) couldn't progress further as he went down to Hungary's Levente Kiss in a 4-1 split verdict in the round of 16 bouts.

Six Indian boxers -- 4 men and 2 women -- will take the ring in the pre-quarter-finals later on Saturday. Among men, Biswamitra Chongtham (49 kg), Sachin (56 kg), Ankit Narwal (64 kg), and Vishal Gupta (91 kg) will be in action whereas Gitika (48 kg) and Nisha Gurjar (64 kg) will also be looking to reach the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the World Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Below are some details about Saturdays funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service - Once the royal family have been seated in St Georges Chapel, the choir will sing th...

Fitch removes positive outlook on Future Retail

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating at C and the rating on its USD500 million 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due 2025 at C while revising the recovery rating to RR5 from RR4. Fitch has also removed th...

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins Univ...

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued by the CE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021