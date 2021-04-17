Left Menu

Motor racing-Spanish Formula One GP will go ahead without spectators

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:43 IST
Motor racing-Spanish Formula One GP will go ahead without spectators

The Spanish Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on May 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya said on Saturday. The race is scheduled to be the fourth of the season, following on from Portugal on May 2, and a home one for two times world champion Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Organisers said the decision was taken "in the framework of public health measures to contain the pandemic caused by COVID-19." Fans who had bought tickets will be reimbursed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YS Sharmila stages protest against KCR, demands govt to release job notifications immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys sister YS Sharmila on Saturday staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR-led government demanding to fill up government job vacancies in the state. I am sit...

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

At least 5 people working at a under construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.The incident happened when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021