Motor racing-Spanish Formula One GP will go ahead without spectators

Motor racing-Spanish Formula One GP will go ahead without spectatorsReuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:43 IST
The Spanish Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on May 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya said on Saturday. The race is scheduled to be the fourth of the season, following on from Portugal on May 2, and a home one for two times world champion Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Organisers said the decision was taken "in the framework of public health measures to contain the pandemic caused by COVID-19." Fans who had bought tickets will be reimbursed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
