Left Menu

IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Woakes put in some 'hard yards' ahead of Punjab Kings game

Delhi Capitals pace bowling duo Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes on Saturday trained hard ahead of the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:45 IST
IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Woakes put in some 'hard yards' ahead of Punjab Kings game
Delhi Capitals' pacer Avesh Khan (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals pace bowling duo Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes on Saturday trained hard ahead of the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals lost a close game against Rajasthan Royals as Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat scored 27 runs off the final two overs to clinch a thrilling win on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals on Saturday shared a video in which two pacers were seen toiling hard in the nets ahead of the weekend clash. "Putting in some hard yards in before our game this weekend @ChrisWoakes," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje said one should never underestimate any team in a tournament like IPL as they can come good on any given day. "There's no team that's got a bad team so every side is really competitive, and it can come off for anyone on any day. We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone and hopefully, we can bring our A-game," said Nortje in a Delhi Capitals' release.

Nortje has joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. "Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can build it up from here on," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back when they take on Punjab Kings in their third encounter of the IPL 2021 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged illegal construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawa...

Arunachal CM urges all eligible people to get vaccinated

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and urged all eligible people to get vaccinated.He convened two virtual meetings with MLAs and corporators, councillors and zilla ...

Traffic suspended after heavy rains trigger landslides on Jammu-Srinagar NH

The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy rains triggered landslides at a few places in Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said. A Jammu-bound truck was al...

MP: Remdesivir injections 'stolen' from government hospital

As many as 860 injections of Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients, were found stolen from the stock of the government-run Hamidia Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. An official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021