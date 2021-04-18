Left Menu

Soccer-Gonzalez confirmed as Benitez replacement at Dalian

Gonzalez takes over a Dalian side that finished in 12th place in the Chinese Super League last season. The 54-year-old has extensive experience of working in China, having previously coached at Beijing Guoan and Wuhan Zall.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:52 IST
Former Real Madrid and Valencia boss Benitez announced his departure from Dalian in January due to difficulties caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro have confirmed Jose Gonzalez as their new coach, with the Spanish coach officially replacing Rafa Benitez just two days before the start of the 2021 season.

