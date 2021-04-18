Soccer-Gonzalez confirmed as Benitez replacement at Dalian
Gonzalez takes over a Dalian side that finished in 12th place in the Chinese Super League last season. The 54-year-old has extensive experience of working in China, having previously coached at Beijing Guoan and Wuhan Zall.Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:52 IST
Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro have confirmed Jose Gonzalez as their new coach, with the Spanish coach officially replacing Rafa Benitez just two days before the start of the 2021 season.
Former Real Madrid and Valencia boss Benitez announced his departure from Dalian in January due to difficulties caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gonzalez takes over a Dalian side that finished in 12th place in the Chinese Super League last season.
The 54-year-old has extensive experience of working in China, having previously coached at Beijing Guoan and Wuhan Zall. Dalian's first game of the season will be on Thursday, when they take on Changchun Yatai in Suzhou, one of two biosecure bubbles being used for the opening rounds of the new campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing Guoan
- Suzhou
- China
- Real Madrid
- Gonzalez
- Rafa Benitez
- Dalian
- Spanish
- Chinese Super League
ALSO READ
Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool CL clash
Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool CL clash
Liverpool not looking to take revenge against Real Madrid, says Klopp
Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius at the double to rattle Liverpool
Soccer-Absence of fans will help Real Madrid against Liverpool: Benitez